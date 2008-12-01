Omniscient reader EC notes something crucial about new appointees James Jones, Eric Holder and Timothy Geithner: They all play Obama's favorite sport.

Jones played forward at Georgetown. Geithner reportedly likes himself a good pickup game. And the Times says Eric Holder was once known, impressively, for his "easy dunk." (Cracks EC: "Not even Janet Reno could do that.")

Update: Susan Rice, too! (Sez Ben).

Hey and come to think, Stephon Marbury also plays hoops but now mostly wears a suit and is looking for a new job. Maybe Obama can find something for him in, say... Iraq? (He's not afraid of strong personalities, after all.) More: Marbury even maxed out for Obama in 2007....