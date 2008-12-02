Well, not really, but you have to love his inability to stick to a script. From the pool report of Obama's and Biden's meeting in Philadelphia with America's governors:

Biden's prepared remarks were:



"And Governor Palin, your being here today sends a powerful message that when campaigns end, we are all partners in progress. Thank you."



But here's what he said:



“And Governor Palin, I want to thank you particularly.”

“I might point out, as I told you, we walked in. Since the race is over, no one pays attention to me at all. So I'm -- maybe you will walk outside with me or something later and say hello to me," prompting laughs from all, but an especially loud one from Kaine.



“It's great to see you, Governor.”

“And, by the way, I think it is -- I hope, you know, the whole country can see the sort of a metaphor for the fact that this election is over and here we are,” he said. "We're all together.”

“We're all dealing with a common problem.”