Ben Smith notes that "the name currently swirling to the fore [to replace Hillary Clinton in the Senate] among my New York sources is Caroline Kennedy."

Ugh, seriously? I don't at all mind Caroline Kennedy. My colleague Michelle compared her favorably to other, less poised members of the clan, calling her "the Great Custodian--an eternally gracious, dignified, selfless link to a purer, more buoyant political age." But do we really need to keep filling New England's Senate seats with selections from this dynasty? After being diagnosed with a malignant glioma, Ted Kennedy telegraphed his desire to see his wife take over the Massachusetts Senate seat he's held for 46 years if, God forbid, he dies. Can't we give some non-Kennedy families a chance at these seats?

--Eve Fairbanks