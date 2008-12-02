Yes, there are still polls when it's not election season, and a USA Today/Gallup survey released today shows Obama's transition approval on a high. His controversial Team-of-Rivals national security picks got particularly good marks:

Sixty-nine percent of Americans favor Barack Obama's choice of Hillary Clinton for secretary of state and 80% approve of his decision to keep Robert Gates on as secretary of defense. More generally, 78% approve of the way Obama is handling his transition, a better rating than Bill Clinton or George W. Bush received.

--Seyward Darby

