Marc Ambinder reports that of the six people Obama's considering for secretary of education, two are from Mississippi--Ray Mabus and Ronnie Musgrove. Which made me wonder: Education? Mississippi? Really?

Sure enough, this report card that was put together in 2007 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Center for American Progress ranked Mississippi second-to-last, above only D.C., when it came to education. So what gives? Is there something positive going on in public education in Mississippi that would result in two people from its state being finalists for Secretary of Education? Anyone know?

P.S. All of which reminds me of Charles Barkley's recent musings about running for governor of Alabama: "I can't screw up Alabama. . . . We are number 48 in everything and Arkansas and Mississippi aren't going anywhere."

--Jason Zengerle

