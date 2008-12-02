A reader who has seen a good bit of DC foreign-policy politicking responds to an item from yesterday:

With respect to foreign policy experience, Susan Rice was NOT the one with the least experience in that group at, and behind, the podium. The two people with the least foreign policy experience are Obama and Clinton. Susan Rice is least experienced in politics. But, as the all-star team of Cheney, Rumsfeld and Powell proved, experience -- in foreign policy or politics -- isn't everything.