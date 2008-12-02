NAME: Xavier Becerra



NEW APPOINTMENT: U.S. Trade Representative (rumored)



HOW HE KNOWS OBAMA: He was an early supporter, endorsing him on January 27, 2008.



OTHER TOP POSITIONS: Congressman from California since 1993, member of the House Ways and Means Committee and Hispanic Caucus, vice-chair of the Democratic Caucus (as of November 20), and assistant to Speaker Pelosi-making him the highest-ranking Latino in Congress; prior to Congress, he was a member of California legislature and California deputy attorney general; ran for Los Angeles mayor in 2001 and lost in the primary



WHERE HE STANDS ON TRADE: Voted yes on promoting free trade with Peru in January 2008; no on Central American Free Trade Agreement in 2005; yes on free trade with Australia, Singapore and Chile; no on presidential fast-track authority on free trade agreements in 2002



TRIVIA: Has delivered the Hispanic response to the State of the Union address; Voted against the bank bailout, even while assistant to Speaker Pelosi, telling the NYT, "The last thing I need to do is go back home and tell people I voted for $700 billion, some of which will touch the same people that caused the problem, and I can't guarantee taxpayers will recoup those costs."

--Seyward Darby

