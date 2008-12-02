On PBS tonight a man interviewed on the street in Mumbai angrily called for an Indian invasion of Pakistan. He argued that conquest would be easy because India is so much larger than its neighbor. The man seemed to forget, or didn't know, that Pakistan has a bunch of nukes for just this reason.

Which prompts a question: Would India and Pakistan be at war now--or well on the path to war--if both sides didn't have nuclear weapons? Is it a good thing, in a warped way, that they do? (Leaving aside the whole terrorists-stealing-one-and-killing-us-all part, of course.)

--Michael Crowley

