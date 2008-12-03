Why Hillary Clinton is an uncommon and exciting pick for State.
Clintonites on the transition team are shocked by the GOP's Washington.
Governors assure Obama they'll put federal money to good use, but how quickly?
Politico says Republicans are simply smitten with Obama.
Obama is brushing off ideologues-and that's a good thing.
Slate's John Dickerson offers Obama advice on meeting the press.
Congress is Obama's prime recruiting ground.
Where Obama ranks among golfing presidents (Clinton tops him).
--Seyward Darby