This would be a shame:

But with the onset of the financial crisis, Obama's foreign-policy aides have said he is unlikely to deliver soon on his campaign promise to double U.S. foreign aid.

The US foreign aid budget appears to be about $20 billion. If we can afford hundreds of billions to bail out Wall Street banks and the Detroit automakers, it's a pity if there's (allegedly) not enough to bail out America's shattered reputation around the world.

--Michael Crowley