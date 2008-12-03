In any case, with a few columns on Israel in between, Cohen returned to his topic on December 1. "Try Tough Love, Hillary," he calls it. You know his advice. It's almost everybody's advice, including to some small degree mine. And, since Cohen is no fool, he also tells the Palestinians to "renounce terrorism" against Israel and Jews. For his mouth to God's ears. What about renouncing terrorism with each other? Or making peace between and among the Palestinian factions?





Cohen is not the only one to give such sage advice to Hillary. She is getting inundated. On Tuesday, both the New York Times and the Financial Times devolved the identical counsel on her.





The FT's leader was called "Obama gambles on Hillary Clinton." Among other errors in her ways, "she took a strongly pro-Israel stance," especially on Jerusalem. But not just. She actually understands, as does Obama, that Palestinian rejectionism impedes peace more than any particular settlement in the West Bank or certain Jerusalem streets. Despite this, her convictions on these matters, "will presumably soften." By the way, did the FT worry during the twenty years of Jordanian occupation whether Jews had access to the Western Wall or the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem? I doubt it.





The Times advises that the Obama-Clinton team become, unlike their predecessors, "closers" on Israeli-Palestinian peace. It has more faith in the future makers of foreign policy makers than in the ones who still govern. And how exactly will anyone guarantee that whatever territory Israel leaves will not be home to

missiles and rockets and terrorists, generally? Is Gaza a precedent? And why not?

