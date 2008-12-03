There's hardly a column by Bret Stephens from which I don't learn something and, usually, something critical. Monday's Wall Street Journal contains one of his articles, under the rubric "Global View," that links the mistakes of the big media and perhaps also their deliberate fabrications to real-life terrorist action. That is, real life, indiscriminate and mass murder.



His piece is called "Media Narratives Feed Terrorist Fantasies." As I pointed out in my previous post, these narratives also feed opinion, elite opinion more than public opinion. Three years ago I called Newsweek on its accusation that American troops had flushed a Koran down a Guantanamo toilet. They hadn't. Nobody had.