The other strange aspect of the re-naming is that many of the city's other institutions still have 'Bombay' in their title (the Bombay Stock Exchange is the best example here). And of course no one says Mollywood--they say Bollywood. Moreover, while institutions like the University of Mumbai had their official names changed, people still seem to prefer using 'Bombay.' When I wrote a story for TNR about Shiv Sena, I was amused that some of the party leaders would say "Bombay" when talking to me in English.

What is the solution to this mess? Well, there isn't one! If you are filing a news story, you should probably use 'Mumbai." But in casual conversation, I would propose that we stick with Bombay, out of solidarity for the people in that city who are too often treated like second-class citizens. This is having it both ways, to be sure; other, better ideas are welcome.

--Isaac Chotiner