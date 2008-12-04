By now, you've probably heard plenty of pundits explain--some sorrowfully, some not so sorrowfully--that plans for universal health care will have to wait because of the economy. In one popular version of this argument, we can't pursue universal coverage right away because we have to spend what money we have on measures that stimulate growth. And health care reform, this argument contends, wouldn't do that.

But why wouldn't it? On Thursday's New York Times op-ed page, MIT economist Jonathan Gruber argues that health care reform would actually be a good way--no, a great way--to stimulate the economy.

Most proposals for universal coverage envision implementing the components of reform in stages, starting with a federally financed expansion of Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program. That means more poor people would get health insurance right away. And when poor people have health insurance, Gruber says, two things tend to happen. The first is that they purchase medical goods and services. The second is that they spend more money on other things, since they no longer have to put aside money to pay for medical emergencies. (Gruber's own research has shown this.) Either way, the money is going right back into the economy and promoting growth.