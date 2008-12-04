An anonymous friend of Steve Clemons who's waiting for the phone to ring with an offer to join the Obama administration (Holbrooke?*) unburdens himself:

I read the lists of names on the transition teams, making mental notes of people I know well, people I pretend to know well, and the dreaded category of people I wish I had made the effort to know well before they were on the transition team. I check to make sure I have all of their e-mail addresses and send them a note congratulating them and offering to do anything I can to help. A good day for me is when I resist the urge to e-mail the same 5 people I do know on the transition team again, congratulating them and offering to do anything I can to help.

It's almost enough to make you jealous of D.C. Republicans: no aspirations = no anxiety.



*-- No way it's Holbrooke, since he'd never put a Deputy Assistant Secretary-ship on his "secret 'B list' of fall back positions."

--Jason Zengerle

