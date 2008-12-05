NYT describes Obama's breakneck pace of appointments.
Grassroots leaders meet to discuss how they can have Obama's ear.
Henry Kissinger praises Obama's national security picks.
Don't let the economy get you down: Obama can fulfill his promises.
The Harvard buds who are advising Obama.
There's a debate over who should head the FDA--and Congress is letting Obama know about it.
Possible trade rep Becerra has ties to controversial clemency case.
Slate shows you everything you need to know about the transition in two--yes, two--minutes.
--Seyward Darby