Will you pardon an occasional rant? Isn’t that partly what blogs are good for? My subject today is the failure of Congress and the Bush administration to bail out the American auto industry. If today’s news stories are accurate, any bailout will have to await the new Congress and administration in January, and by then the price tag will have climbed much higher, making the public more resistant to helping, and one or two of the firms might have gone under.

Why is that a problem? Can’t Japanese, South Korean, and German firms (with the Chinese also readying an industry) supply cars to American consumers? First, of course, it’s a matter of several million jobs ranging from auto workers to suppliers to the myriad of small businesses that cater to these workers and businesses disappearing in the midst of global recession that is verging on a depression. Secondly--and little remarked--it’s the loss not merely of assembly line jobs, but also the ability to conceive, design and engineer large durable goods.

Let’s assume that after the recession eventually lifts, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and other plants expand their manufacturing in the U.S. So there will be factory floor jobs and also jobs in showrooms and repair shops. But there won’t be as many--these firms will increasingly get their parts from abroad and merely assemble their products in the U.S., and wages will also decline relatively as the threat of the United Auto Workers recedes. But also the administration and the advanced engineering and design of these products will be housed abroad. Some of the brawn will be left; but the brains will be gone.

You can contrast the fate of autos and trucks with that of the American computer industry in the ‘80s.There was much concern then that the American semiconductor industry was losing its ability to manufacture computer chips. The Reagan administration entered the fray by putting a surcharge on Japanese imports and by subsidizing semiconductor research. The upshot was that the U.S. did lose out to Asia on low-cost semiconductors, but it retained its lead in the most advanced computer technology. If it didn’t build all the pieces, it designed them, including the software that ran them, and it administered the companies from the U.S. and paid taxes to the U.S. and state governments without using various kinds of transfer payments to disguise their profits.