- Education Wars: How dangerous is Linda Darling-Hammond, Obama's old-school, pro-union education guru? by Seyward Darby
- This Will Get Dire, And Fast. Congress Needs To Stop Its Dithering And Bail Out Detroit NOW. by John B. Judis
- Woman's Best Friend: A Surprisingly Wonderful Film About A Lady And Her Dog. PLUS: An Unsappy Christmas Miracle. by Stanley Kauffmann
- Mumbai Today. What Tomorrow? Will Pakistan Inflict More Peril Upon The World? by Leon Wieseltier
- Hundreds Of Thousands Of Government Workers Are About To Retire, And We're Nowhere Near Ready To Replace Them by Alyssa Rosenberg