This Mark Steyn column on the fecklessness of the media when it comes to calling the Mumbai attackers terrorists has been getting a good deal of positive attention. (Marty praises it over on The Spine.) I admit, I don't like Steyn, which is maybe why I didn't take his claims at face value. It's a good thing I didn't, because a lot of them turn out to be bunk.

For instance, Steyn writes:

[T]he media have more or less entirely abandoned the offending formulations — “Islamic terrorists,” “Muslim extremists” — and by the time of the assault on Bombay found it easier just to call the alleged perpetrators “militants” or “gunmen” or “teenage gunmen,” as in the opening line of this report in the Australian: “An Adelaide woman in India for her wedding is lucky to be alive after teenage gunmen ran amok…”



Kids today, eh? Always running amok in an aimless fashion.

Steyn's right that "teenage gunmen" is a pretty ludicrous way to describe the Mumbai terrorists. And if that had been the only way the Australian article described them, he'd have a point. But when you read the article in question--and not just Steyn's selective quotation from it--you find this description of the Mumbai attackers as well:

"There was a massive shootout 20 metres from the restaurant we were at," she said, adding that terrorists had stolen a police van, forcing authorities to shelter in a taxi.

Looks like the word "terrorist" isn't so verboten after all.