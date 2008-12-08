Supreme Court declines to hear Obama's citizenship case.
Eric Shinseki, who doubted Iraq strategy, tapped for veterans affairs.
Obama supports laid-off Illinois workers occupying a factory.
How Obama can influence the federal judicial bench.
Slate describes the two changes Gates wants to bring to the Pentagon.
Obama urges for an auto bailout, and could have power over the funding.
Liberals feel left out of the Cabinet appointment bonanza.
Sebelius says she's out of the running for secretary spots.
How reorganizing the national security structure could offer a new direction in dealing with genocide.
--Seyward Darby