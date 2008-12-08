I don't envy Barack Obama his engagement with Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Here is a most rational president -sensible, sensitive, and, above all--serious. His partner is, well, a crackpot. And, yes, a crackpot who elicted ecstatic ovations at the General Assembly. What would they talk about? I cannot imagine. Can you imagine a conversation between the Obama and, let's say, Idi Amin?
In any case, below is a conversation between Dr. A'jad and an interviewer from Iranian Channel 1 last week. Courtesy MEMRI, the research source without which we would know much less about the Middle East and West Asia. Much much less and, in some cases, almost nothing.
It's holiday time. Please make a contribution to MEMRI so that it can keep and expand its indispensable research function.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Implies: U.S. Involved in Mumbai Terror Attacks
To view this video please click here.
No. 1937| December 8, 2008
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Implies U.S. Involvement in Mumbai Terror Attacks
Following are excerpts from an interview with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, which aired on Channel 1, Iranian TV on December 2, 2008.
To view this clip, visit http://www.memritv.org/clip/en/1937.htm
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad: The events of 9/11 were dubious. They served as a pretext to attack Iraq. In fact, the attack against Iraq was a cure, or a pain killer, for the ailing U.S. economy.
[...]
Ahmadinejad: The pressure they exert on Afghanistan and Pakistan mainly targets India and China.
Interviewer: These are their strategic targets?
Ahmadinejad: In my opinion, yes. Otherwise, their presence in Afghanistan would yield nothing but expenses for them. They do not gain anything from it. Apart from pressuring people and making them suffer, they do not benefit from this at all. After all, Afghanistan does not have a dynamic economy, or valuable resources that they could take. It serves as a base from which they direct their arrows toward India [which], and in my view, they will eventually direct them toward China as well. They have already begun - the operation in India was a savage terrorist operation, in which, according to reports, more than 200 people were killed. These people had nothing to do with events [in the region]. They were tourists, but even if they were diplomats, they were only going about their daily routine.
Any group that could carry out [such an attack], and use it as a pretext to generate conflict between Pakistan and India, and to aggravate their sensitivities... In my opinion, it must have been planned and carried out by people from out of the region. It is impossible for such acts to have been carried out by people living in the region - whether in Pakistan, India, or Afghanistan. Without a doubt, it was planned from outside. At any rate, [America] is progressing in this direction, with this plan, which began with 9/11, continued with the attacks against Afghanistan and Iraq, and is now focusing on Afghanistan, India, China, as well as Georgia, and the expansion of the NATO alliance.