Worth bookmarking: The Center for American Progress is rolling out a handy interactive map that lets you see what specific effects a warming planet will have on various parts of the world. The map's based off existing research and studies: So, for instance, there aren't any consequences listed for the Washington, D.C., area, although Baltimore would apparently see a 50 percent increase in heat deaths if global temperatures ticked up 1.7C over pre-industrial levels, according to a 1998 EPA study; also, no one's appeared to have done Bangladesh yet, which is already being mauled by rising sea levels. But researchers can add new data points to the map fairly easily, so look for it to expand and become more comprehensive still in the coming months…

--Bradford Plumer