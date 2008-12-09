I wrote a couple of weeks ago about Rob Epstein's moving 1984 documentary The Times of Harvey Milk. The film can be hard to find in video stores, so I'm happy to pass along, via Jeffrey Wells, that it is now available for rental and purchase on iTunes. Among the film's many virtues, it arrived in theaters nearly a quarter-century before Gus Van Sant's Oscar-engineered biopic, when the memory of Milk's assassination was still fresh and the idea that gay rights merit protection was a far more controversial one.

--Christopher Orr

