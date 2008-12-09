Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich (along with his chief of staff John Harris) was arrested this morning on federal corruption charges. The full complaint can be read here. The central charge appears to be Blagojevich's attempts to influence the Chicago Tribune's editorial board by threatening to interfere with the Tribune's efforts to sell Wrigley Field. Tony Rezko also makes a number of appearances in the complaint. Something tells me Obama's glad this happened now and not in, say, October.

