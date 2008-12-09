It comes at the very end of the complaint. Despite his 4 percent approval rating, Blagojevich still thought he was a viable presidential candidate:

In addition, in the course of the conversations over the last month, ROD BLAGOJEVICH has spent significant time weighing the option of appointing himself to the open Senate seat, and has expressed a variety of reasons for doing so, including frustration at being “stuck” as governor, a belief that he will be able to obtain greater resources if he is indicted as a sitting Senator as opposed to a sitting governor, and a desire to remake his image in consideration of a possible run for President in 2016, avoid impeachment by the Illinois legislature, make corporate contacts that would be of value to him after leaving public office, facilitate his wife’s employment as a lobbyist, and assist in generating speaking fees should he decide to leave public office.

Blago '16: Tanned, Rested, and Ready!

Update: Oops. I see that Crowley, clearly a speedier reader than I, already noted this bit of insanity.



--Jason Zengerle