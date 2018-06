Did John McCain nix attacking Obama over the Jeremiah Wright association because he thought it would be dishonorable or because he thought it would backfire? I suppose it could be both, but I'm with Noam in thinking that McCain honestly believed it would be a sleazy card to play--and that his refusal to play it meant he didn't need to feel bad about the somewhat-less-sleazy cards he did place on the table.

--Christopher Orr