The Post's Ruth Marcus goes with her heart over her head when it comes to installing Caroline Kennedy in Hillary's seat. But one longtime Stump reader drops his usual ironic bemusement for a fit of outrage:

This is a disgrace. I know the allure from the perspective of the DSCC is that she can tap a new fundraising network to run in 2010 and 2012 and thus save the DSCC some funds, but that's not reason enough to give the job to someone whose sole qualification is that her dad was president and that she's rich and knows a lot of other rich people. I'm sure she's a lovely person and she would vote the right way, but that's not enough. Say what you want about other celebrities and rich folk who ran for office, at least they had long records in the public eye and -- more importantly -- they were elected. No one handed it to them on a silver platter. Appointing Caroline Kennedy to the Senate would be nothing less than an affront to democracy, especially at a time of such focus on addressing widening inequality. Sorry for the rant, but it's just not right, and too few people are speaking up.

