For over 30 years, former Harvard professor, award-winning author, and member of the Canadian Parliament Michael Ignatieff has been writing for TNR. And as of today, he's the leading candidate to take the reins of Canada's Liberal Party, which would put him in line to possibly become the next Prime Minister. It seems like a good time, then, to review some of his magazine pieces from over the years:

Ignatieff on crime and the pursuit of justice: "Punishing Criminals: Concerning A Very Old And Painful Question" (5/22/76)

On the making of modern liberalism: "Liberalism Restored" (3/25/85)

On the decline of the Labour Party in Great Britain: "Suburbia's Revenge" (5/4/92)