While we're still in the throes of wild speculation... As a friend points out, it's an interesting question as to what the Blagojevich trainwreck means for New York, where Governor David Paterson has to name a replacement for Hillary Clinton. Presumably he'll be under heavy scrutiny no matter who he ends up picking. So does the New York state legislature decide instead to hold a special election for the replacement? Does Paterson stay the course but try to nominate as non-controversial a candidate as humanly possible? And who would that be—Caroline Kennedy, maybe? (Okay, seriously, who?)

--Bradford Plumer