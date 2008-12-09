Two quick thoughts about the Blagojevich indictment:

1.) What's most remarkable to me--at least once you get beyond the cartoonish brazenness, and, of course, the idea that Blagojevich had presidential aspirations--is how spectacularly Blago misunderstands Obama himself. Among the various prizes he contemplates prying from the "President-elect" are a cabinet seat (preferably HHS, but, as "Deputy Governor A" points out, energy secretary "makes the most money"), an ambassadorship, a position as head of a private foundation like the Red Cross, and some top role in the Change to Win coalition, which would apparently come about by way of an elaborate three-way trade involving Obama and SEIU. According to the indictment, Blago hoped to bargain for such a position in the manner of "...a sports agent shopping a potential free agent to various teams, stating 'how much are you offering, [President-elect]? ... '[President-elect], you want it? Fine. But, its got to be good or I could always take [the Senate seat].'” In response to which one feels compelled to ask: Is there anything in Obama's background that suggests he'd react well to such an explicit shakedown?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying Obama can't be ruthless, opportunistic, or calculating when he has to be. He obviously can. Just that Obama's a guy who: a.) likes to think of himself as aboveboard and noble even when he's not behaving that way; b.) absolutely hates being told what to do (think of how long he resisted attacking Hillary while the press insisted he had to); and c.) is absolutely fanatical about process (I'm told that even people who expect to land senior positions in the administration have to submit their resumes to the website). It may be possible to arrange a political trade with such a person. But you certainly won't get far by issuing Scott Boras-esque demands. Then again, subtlety doesn't appear to be Blago's strong suit.

2.) Does this crimp Caroline Kennedy's Senate prospects? As Crowley's correspondent notes, there's something unseemly about appointing a rich woman with no record of public service just because she hails from the right dynasty. It's obviously not even remotely analogous to the way Blagojevich was finding the people of Illinois a new senator. But it does scream "inside game" in a way that might not be so comfortable for David Paterson post-Blago scandal, which is kind of the reductio ad absurdum of an inside game.