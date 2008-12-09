Today was not a good day for Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Here's a round-up of posts we did on the most entertaining gubernatorial meltdown since, well, the last one.

Blagojevich was taken into custody by the FBI this morning on federal corruption charges for, among other things, conspiring to solicit bribes for his appointment to fill Obama's Senate seat.

Blagojevich attempted to trade the Senate appointment for a host of goodies: a cabinet-level post in the Obama administration, placements on paid corporate boards for him or his wife, or millions of dollars for a non-profit he would head and use to pay himself. He also considered appointing himself to Washington, saying, "Shit, I'll just send myself, you know what I'm saying."

Questions linger: Was Valerie Jarrett approached by Blagojevich with a deal for the Senate seat, and is that why she withdrew from consideration so abruptly?

