While we're on the subject of wacky Democratic governors, word in Nashville has it that Tim McGraw is seriously considering a run at the governor’s mansion in 2010. He's been floating the idea for a few years now, but with the recent thrashing of lawyer Bob Tuke by Lamar Alexander in last month’s senate race, Tennessee Dems have been casting about desperately for a high-profile Democrat not named Harold Ford to take on Bill Frist, who is almost certainly going to run. And they could do a lot worse, I suppose, than the Indian Outlaw. Which is saying something.

And yes, that would make Faith Hill the first lady of Tennessee.

--Clay Risen