Remarkably, the Illinois Governor says he's not resigning and his lawyer says we're seeing "just politics" at work.



Based on what we know now, I don't think this scandal inflicts serious damage on Obama. But it's certainly a big, sordid distraction at a moment when Obama is trying to shape the early image of his presidency. And the last thing he needs is some drawn-out saga where Blago is sticking around and the press is constantly asking his views about that.

--Michael Crowley