Amid all this talk about how not to handle an open Senate seat--not just in Illinois but in New York--it's worth recalling the somewhat tacky move Joe Biden and company pulled in Delaware, which installed a longtime Biden aide as a placeholder in his former seat, apparently to pave the way for Biden's son to succeed him in two years.

This is obviously more comparable to the Caroline Kennedy scenario, and the complaints that choosing her would be anti-democratic, than to the naked corruption of Blagojevich. But it still wasn't exactly played by Fred Wertheimer rules.



--Michael Crowley

