Besides worsening his own legal problems, one of the things Rod Blagojevich accomplished when he (allegedly) shopped around Barack Obama's Senate seat was to highlight the president elect's relationship with Emil Jones, the outgoing president of the Illinois state senate. As it happens, Jones figures into the scandal in several ways. He was initially rumored to be "Senate Candidate 5," the lone potential Senate appointee who bargained with Blago. Yesterday Jones announced his support for legislation that would mandate a special election to fill the seat. And the Times reports today that Jones also played a key, if unwitting, role in Blago's downfall--by passing a bill, at Obama's behest, that would ban the kind of pay-for-play contract allocation that appears to have been Blago's forte.

Almost every mention of Obama's relationship with Jones features the word "complicated"--by which most reporters seem to mean that, while Obama generally kept his distance from crusty machine pols like Jones, he realized he couldn't advance in Illinois politics without Jones's help, so he held his nose and embraced him when necessary. That's part of the story. But, if you'll forgive the word, the relationship is actually much more complicated.

It's certainly true that Obama has a longstanding wariness of machine hacks, which once even extended to Jones himself. Back in his organizer days, Obama pulled together a rally of sorts outside Jones's office--Jones himself eventually came outside to see what the fuss was about--and, in his first book, Obama refers to a very-slightly fictionalized version of Jones as a "ward heeler." It's also true that political calculation partly accounts for Obama's rapprochement with Jones once he joined the state legislature. In one widely-reported conversation after Democrats retook the state senate in 2002, making Jones the chamber's president, Obama approached his adversary-cum-patron and announced: "You have the power to make a United States Senator." "Do you have anybody in mind?" Jones responded. "Yeah, me," said Obama.

Obama's former senate colleagues told me there were two ways Jones made this happen. First, he made Obama the point person on a wave of legislation that moved through the senate in 2003--bills on health care and taxation that had been bottled up during the years of Republican rule. This gave Obama a record of accomplishment he could run on statewide. Second, Jones used his political muscle to help Obama raise money and bring key interest groups aboard. The latter was almost more important, because one of Obama's opponents in the Democratic primary was Dan Hynes, the state comptroller and the son of a longtime Chicago pol. Hynes' family connections made him the favorite to pocket the endorsements of the state's major unions. But with Jones in his corner, Obama was able to snatch up a few endorsements, and, critically, keep the AFL-CIO from taking sides in the race.