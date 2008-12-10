Jimmy Carter, the self-styled Christ of Presidents, can't get a glass of water. He's been shilling for Islamic fanatics for years. No gratitude and no respect in return. According to a Deutsche Presse Agentur dispatch in Ha'aretz, the man from Plains arrived in Beirut to see every one who would see him. But, characteristically for Carter, he wanted most of all to see the terrorists. Hezbollah, in this regard. Well, Hezbollah won't see him. So go fly a kite Mr. President. For all your travails there is no Veronica to give you a glass of water. That's gratitude for you.