Pushing its tech and transparency credentials, the transition team announced today a new tool on Change.gov that allows people to ask and vote on questions for the team. (Kind of like what ObamaCTO.org has been doing for weeks, asking people to vote on priorities for the new administration.)

My first question: True or false--in light of Jon Favreau's Hillary boob-grabbing Facebook photo, the transition is rethinking how to let its members use social media? (Although, that looks like it might be "flagged as inappropriate" on the site.)

--Seyward Darby

