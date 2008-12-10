Steven Chu, who won the Nobel Prize in 1997 in physics (“for development of methods to cool and trap atoms with laser light”) and currently heads the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is Obama's pick for energy secretary, according to a million different outlets. Conveniently, Joe Romm, who used to work at DOE, just penned a nice appreciation of Chu over at Grist. So go read that. And here he is at the National Clean Energy Summit in Nevada over the summer talking about global warming and revamping our energy economy:

Great stuff.

--Bradford Plumer