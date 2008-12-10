But maybe you're not inclined to hide from the bad news.



Here's an e-mail I received this evening from my learned friend and expert on international security, Edward Jay Epstein:



"A year ago, in a stunning reversal, the CIA reported that Iran caved in under American pressure and abandoned its quest for nuclear weapons. What we have learned since then is that the CIA (once again) was dead wrong, and Iran now has the capacity to build a nuclear bomb, and, if it elects to do so, change the balance of power in the Middle East."



To this was attached his article in Wednesday's International Herald Tribune on what the Iranians have achieved and what the tout va bien crowd persists in ignoring.





