NAME: Nancy Sutley

NEW APPOINTMENT: Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality (expected)

OTHER TOP POSITIONS: Deputy Mayor for Energy and Environment in Los Angeles; sat on California State Water Resources Control Board (2003-05); energy adviser to Governor Gray Davis; under Clinton, a Senior Policy Advisor to the Regional Administrator for EPA, and a Special Assistant to the Administrator at the Federal EPA (who, at the time, was Carol Browner).

KNOWN FOR: Helping Los Angeles down the path of "going green"; Working on water distribution and quality, green construction projects, and other environmental policies pertaining, in many cases, to urban infrastructure.