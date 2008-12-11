As the auto bailout moves into the Senate, I have to think unemployment numbers like these ratchet up the pressure on lawmakers:

Like many Republicans, I don't believe for a second that the taxpayers' billions will "save Detroit." I see this more as a way to provide a kinder, gentler, more gradual death for at least one of the Big 3. Still, I'm not sure I could vote against the bailout--no matter how unpopular--with so many more jobs on the line. It's a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't choice for many members.



--Michelle Cottle

