Mark Pinsky was on NPR's "Day to Day" program earlier today discussing his idea, which he originally proposed in this article for us, about reviving the Federal Writers Project as a way to throw some work to all of the unemployed journalists out there these days. Alas, his appearance couldn't have been more timely, since NPR announced just yesterday that, as part of its massive budget cuts, it was canceling "Day to Day" and laying off its staff. Which is just one more reason to hope that Pinsky's idea comes to fruition.

--Jason Zengerle

