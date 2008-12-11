Interesting take on Obama's energy/environment appointments today from the blog of the powerful National Association of Manufacturers:

First reaction: Classic inside-outside game. Chu, with his stellar reputation and record of accomplishments, will handle the image and PR side of the Administration’s energy push. Browner, the regulator and political infighter, will be responsible for managing the internal disputes, imposing discipline, pushing the regulatory, legislative and policy agenda. Smart politics. Hard to see how the combination will improve U.S. competitiveness, but it’s an effective political strategy for achieving one’s goals.

I saw this via the conservative blog Power Line, which notes that this amounts to "grudging admiration" for a president-elect of whom the NAM is surely wary.

--Michael Crowley

