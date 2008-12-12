I somehow have the feeling that conservatives who were furious with McCain for not playing the Wright card aren't going to be assuaged by these comments McCain's pollster Bill McInturff offered at a Harvard symposium last night:

"I said 'Look, if we do win we’ll win with about 273 electoral votes and we’ll lose the popular vote by 3 million,'" recalled McInturff of the internal discussions about cutting attack ads with Wright. "If [McCain] had used that issue that way, you’d already be delegitimized as a president. You couldn’t function as government."

I can almost read Andy McCarthy's mind: Deligitimized as a president?! Only wimps worry about being deligitimized as a president!

--Jason Zengerle