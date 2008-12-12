Over at Politico, Ben Smith and Glenn Thrush have a nice piece about the growing opposition in New York to a Caroline Kennedy appointment. Unlike Mike and I, who've highlighted the semi-unseemliness of the move, Smith and Thrush also dredge up the inevitable Hillary-loyalist angle. This passage nicely distills the issue:

"This isn't a jihad or anything, but I'd be lying to you if I said that supporters of Hillary don't remember where she was in the primary," said Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-Queens/Brooklyn), a possible mayoral candidate who is close to the former first lady.

A senior Democrat said Clinton supporters had expressed their resentment over a possible Kennedy pick to people around Paterson, and that tacit resistance has opened the door to other members of the congressional delegation to violate party taboos and directly criticize a Kennedy.