Former House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Rostenkowski has an, er, interesting (and at times unintentionally funny) piece today on The Daily Beast. It's partly a defense of Illinois politics amid the Blagojevich scandal, and partly a defense of, well, himself.
My favorite line: "Abraham Lincoln’s record remains exemplary."
True, true.
There's also this:
But I find [Blago's] reported behavior troubling. There’s a big difference between running a sloppy office and staging a personally-beneficial auction to make policy and personnel decisions. That’s what disturbs the public. It bothers me, too.