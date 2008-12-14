Actually, I don't know exactly why. I know it was not strictly because of economics, although the makers of parmigiano are in deep economic troubles. But so, apparently, are the makers of mozzarella. There are differences, however. Which is why parmigiano got 50 million Euros. It is all explained in Saturday's FT in its editorial Forza formaggio!



The same article ridicules the attempt of the French government to rescue Danone, the famous yoghurt maker, on the grounds that its product is a "strategic national asset."



Is there trouble brewing between two European culinary powers?

