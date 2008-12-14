Actually, I don't know exactly why. I know it was not strictly
The same article ridicules the attempt of the French government to rescue Danone, the famous yoghurt maker, on the grounds that its product is a "strategic national asset."
Is there trouble brewing between two European culinary powers?
Why Italy Did A 50 Million Euro Bailout For Parmigiano Formaggio
Actually, I don't know exactly why. I know it was not strictly
because of economics, although the makers of parmigiano are in
deep economic troubles. But so, apparently, are the makers of
mozzarella. There are differences, however. Which is
why parmigiano got 50 million Euros. It is all explained in
Saturday's FT in its editorial Forza formaggio!