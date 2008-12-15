Seyward reports that Chicago schools superintendent Arne Duncan is one of three finalists for Obama's education secretary. If Obama really is trying to create a starting five with his cabinet selections, as Mike speculated a while back, then Duncan would seem to be the favorite: He was the co-captain of Harvard's basketball team in the mid-'80s and then played pro ball in Australia for four years.

P.S. Seyward says one of the other finalists is Denver schools superintendent Michael Bennet, who was the subject of this New Yorker profile a couple years ago (and who's the brother of Atlantic editor James Bennet). I have no idea about his jump shot.

--Jason Zengerle

