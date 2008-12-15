He's onto us! From the Corner:



In other words, if we had a $7 per gallon gas tax for decades, got people in the U.S. to live much nearer to one another, built a different kind of transportation infrastructure to exploit these new living arrangements, and accepted a lower material standard of living, it would be reasonable to assume that we could substantially reduce oil imports. That’s a lot more ambitious than keeping the price of gas at $4 per gallon. It’s also exactly the agenda of many progressive/liberal advocates.

[Boldface mine.] Hopefully Republicans will acquiesce to Barack Obama's liberal agenda before they figure out that the point all along was to reduce living standards. This of course explains why so many of us secretly love the Bush presidency.

--Jonathan Chait

