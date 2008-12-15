Alyssa Rosenberg is a correspondent for Government Executive:



Just when you thought being unemployed couldn't get any worse, The New York Times is reporting today that states are running out of the money they need to pay increasing unemployment benefits tabs. But many people haven't even been able to get that far: The hundreds of thousands of laid-off workers flooding government workforce offices have overwhelmed an unemployment system that wasn't built to handle a recession this bad, or this long--causing extensive delays in people receiving their benefits.

573,000 people have filed their preliminary applications for unemployment benefits, according to the Times piece, the largest number in 26 years, and almost 50,000 more than economists--much less state processing offices--anticipated. In Maine, there were not enough employees to answer 120,000 calls to unemployment centers during the first week of December alone. Rhode Island, which has the highest unemployment rate in the country, has seen its processing time for an application go from 14 days to three weeks. In Western Massachusetts, the number of visits to unemployment centers is up 120 percent over last year, and the state is keeping its unemployment help lines open on Saturdays to try to cut down on busy signals and wait lines after a 30 percent spike in calls in October.

Though many states have transformed their unemployment systems in recent years, they were not prepared for this month's rush. "Obviously, they structured it assuming a certain level of unemployment claims nothing like the level we're seeing now," says Alan Charney, program director at USAction, a grassroots organizing group that works on economic issues in 24 states. "You can imagine what's going to happen when people hear the funds are out of money: They're going to want to call."